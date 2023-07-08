Water level in Mangla Dam rose to 1188.50 feet

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 08 (APP):The water level in the country's second-largest reservoir Mangla Dam, located in the Mirpur district of AJK, is rising swiftly but with a normal stipulated pace as a result of the continual melting of glaciers at the upper reaches of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1189.50 feet, with live storage of 3.328 MAF against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet on Friday, official sources told.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were reported as 52000 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs of water from the reservoir on Friday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages in the country remained on Friday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 215500 cusecs and Outflows 170000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 58100 cusecs and Outflows 58100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 201700 cusecs and Outflow 201700, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 52000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 59400 cusecs and Outflows 38300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 223600 cusecs and Outflows 216100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 242200 cusecs and Outflows 215000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 208500 cusecs and Outflows 184200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 184300 cusecs and Outflows 146100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 135000 cusecs and Outflows 80000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 49900 cusecs and Outflows 9800 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 32100 cusecs and Outflow 15700 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 24700 cusecs and Outflows 10200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1515.24 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.914 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1189.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.700 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.186 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6 am on Friday.