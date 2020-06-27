Water level in most rivers recorded normal

Water levels in most rivers of the country were recorded from normal to medium during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Water levels in most rivers of the country were recorded from normal to medium during the last 24 hours.

According to official report, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma, along with the reservoirs levels, and the barrages was as under on Saturday:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 196200 cusecs and Outflows 110000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 87100 cusecs and Outflows 87100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 60100 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 66700 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 202100 cusecs and Outflows 194100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 200600 cusecs and Outflows 194000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 191800 cusecs and Outflows 173800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 17800 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 154000 cusecs and Outflows 115400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 108300 cusecs and Outflows 52200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 39100 cusecs and Outflows 1600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1456.96 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage on Saturday 1.481 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1213.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Saturday 5.248 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Saturday 0.147 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla had been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows had been gauged at 6.00 a.m.