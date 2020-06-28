UrduPoint.com
Water Level In Most Rivers Recorded Normal

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Water level in most rivers recorded normal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Water levels in most rivers of the country were recorded from normal to medium during the last 24 hours.

According to official report, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma, along with the reservoirs levels, and the barrages was as under on Sunday:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 190000 cusecs and Outflows 110000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 81200 cusecs and Outflows 81200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 49600 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 62000 cusecs and Outflows 29600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 194800 cusecs and Outflows 186800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 192800 cusecs and Outflows 200000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 191800 cusecs and Outflows 173800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 16800 cusecs and Outflows 1200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 149800 cusecs and Outflows 110600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 105400cusecs and Outflows 49600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 39100 cusecs and Outflows 1600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1460.86 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage on Sunday 1.638 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1214.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on SUnday 5.297 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Sunday 0.120 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

