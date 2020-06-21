UrduPoint.com
Water Level In Most Rivers Recorded Normal To Medium In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Water level in most rivers recorded normal to medium in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Water levels in most rivers of the country were recorded from normal to medium during the last 24 hours.

According to official report, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma, along with the reservoirs levels, and the barrages was as under on Sunday:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 132,700 cusecs and Outflows 140,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 70,700 cusecs and Outflows 70,700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 50,300 cusecs and Outflows 45,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 59,000 cusecs and Outflows 29,600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 211,500 cusecs and Outflows 204,000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 205,000 cusecs and Outflows 190,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 187,100 cusecs and Outflows 169,100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 22,400 cusecs and Outflows 6,900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 143,000 cusecs and Outflows 106,600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 92,600 cusecs and Outflows 39,300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 39,300 cusecs and Outflows 26,060 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,447.03 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage on Sunday 1.129 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,210.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage on Sunday 5.029 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Sunday 0.062 MAF.

