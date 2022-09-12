UrduPoint.com

Water Level In Pakistan, AJK Rivers, Reservoirs Constantly Rising As Seasonal Routine

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Water level in Pakistan, AJK rivers, reservoirs constantly rising as seasonal routine

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) : As a result of continual reported heavy rains besides melting of glaciers at various upper reaches, water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs were constantly rising as seasonal routine.

Resultantly, the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK- based Mangla dam, Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Monday as under control, official sources told APP here.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 162500 cusecs and Outflows 161700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 40300 cusecs and Outflows 40300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 155500 cusecs and Outflow 155500, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 30100 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 52600 cusecs and Outflows 22200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 165000 cusecs and Outflows 157000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 200300 cusecs and Outflows 181900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 187400 cusecs and Outflows 164300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 169500 cusecs and Outflows 162100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 168000 cusecs and Outflows 165800 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 607800 cusecs and Outflows 581900 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 21600 cusecs and Outflow 6300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 30100 cusecs and Outflows 16100 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1192.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.866 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

