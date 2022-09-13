(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) Sep 13 (APP)::As a result of reported continuous heavy rains, besides melting of glaciers at various upper reaches, water level in the country 's major rivers and reservoirs is continually rising as normal seasonal routine, official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

Consequently, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Mangla dam, Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Monday as under.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 162,500 cusecs and Outflows 161,700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 40,300 cusecs and Outflows 40,300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 155,500 cusecs and Outflow 155,500, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 30,100 cusecs and Outflows 15,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 52,600 cusecs and Outflows 22,200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 165,000 cusecs and Outflows 157,000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 200,300 cusecs and Outflows 181,900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 187,400 cusecs and Outflows 164,300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 169,500 cusecs and Outflows 162,100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 168,000 cusecs and Outflows 165,800 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 607,800 cusecs and Outflows 581,900 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 21,600 cusecs and Outflow 6,300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 30,100 cusecs and Outflows 16,100 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1192.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.866 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.