ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmed said the spillways of Rawal dam may be operated during next 24 to 36 hours as water level was increasing in the dam

In a statement issued here, Amer said people on Korang and Soan rivers were being relocated and all the concerned departments had been advised to take precautionary measures in that regard.