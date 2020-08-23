UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Level In River Chenab Decreasing

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Water level in River Chenab decreasing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:The water level in River Chenab is decreasing as 73,082 cusecs water was recorded at Head Marala here on Sunday.

Senior officials of Irrigation Department said that 7025 cusecs water was recorded in River Tavi and 2977 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir said the district administration was on high alert and monitoring flood situation in the rivers.

All the departments concerned have been put on high alert, he added.

Related Topics

Flood Water Alert Jammu Nasir Sunday

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

24 minutes ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

5 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.