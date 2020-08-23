Water level in River Chenab decreasing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:The water level in River Chenab is decreasing as 73,082 cusecs water was recorded at Head Marala here on Sunday.

Senior officials of Irrigation Department said that 7025 cusecs water was recorded in River Tavi and 2977 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir said the district administration was on high alert and monitoring flood situation in the rivers.

All the departments concerned have been put on high alert, he added.