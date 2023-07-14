Open Menu

Water Level In River Chenab Drop To Normal

Published July 14, 2023

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration said on Friday that ejection of water at Trimmu Head Works was recorded 57 cusecs.

According to report, flood in river Chenab inundated 40 villages and localities in district due to which over 48000 people were affected.

The district administration provided maximum facilities to flood affected people included trolleys, boats, jeeps and carts.

The DC office said regular monitoring of water level was continued and drones had been purchased for flood level measuring and installed at different places.

The camps for Health and Live Stock have been set up in every affected village where vaccines and medicines were available.

Moreover, local philanthropists had assured the administration to provide resources in any emergent situation.

