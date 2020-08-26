UrduPoint.com
Water Level In Rivers Being Monitored: DC Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:28 PM

The officials of the irrigation department said that the flow of flood water was 117,000 cusecs upstream and 97,160 cusecs down stream in the River Chenab, 11067 cusecs in River Tavi and 5971 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The officials of the irrigation department said that the flow of flood water was 117,000 cusecs upstream and 97,160 cusecs down stream in the River Chenab, 11067 cusecs in River Tavi and 5971 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said the entire situation was totally under control in the district.

The DC said the district administration was round-the-clock monitoring the flood situation in the rivers and seasonal Naullahs as well.

