Water level in rivers flows and reservoirs in the country including AJK continue rising

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 04 (APP) ::Following torrential rains and melting of glaciers at various parts of the upper reaches, water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam, Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barrage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Sunday as under: The official sources here on Sunday said that among rivers the inflows of the Indus river at Tarbela was reported as 176000 cusecs and outflows 175200 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 61900 cusecs and outflows 61900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 25400 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: inflows 52700 cusecs and outflows 22200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: inflows 188600 cusecs and outflows 180600 cusecs, Chashma: inflows 228300 cusecs and outflows 210300 cusecs, Taunsa: inflows 219000 cusecs and outflows 209500 cusecs, Guddu: inflows 484800 cusecs and outflows 484800 cusecs Sukkur: inflows 544700 cusecs and outflows 544700 cusecs Kotri: inflows 548700 cusecs and outflows 572400 cusecs Trimmu: inflows 31700 cusecs and outflow 16400 cusecs Panjnad: inflows 26700 cusecs and outflows 13600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1188.55 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.648 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 am.