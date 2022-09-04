UrduPoint.com

Water Level In Rivers Flows And Reservoirs In The Country Including AJK Continue Rising

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Water level in rivers flows and reservoirs in the country including AJK continue rising

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 04 (APP) ::Following torrential rains and melting of glaciers at various parts of the upper reaches, water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam, Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barrage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Sunday as under: The official sources here on Sunday said that among rivers the inflows of the Indus river at Tarbela was reported as 176000 cusecs and outflows 175200 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 61900 cusecs and outflows 61900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 25400 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: inflows 52700 cusecs and outflows 22200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: inflows 188600 cusecs and outflows 180600 cusecs, Chashma: inflows 228300 cusecs and outflows 210300 cusecs, Taunsa: inflows 219000 cusecs and outflows 209500 cusecs, Guddu: inflows 484800 cusecs and outflows 484800 cusecs Sukkur: inflows 544700 cusecs and outflows 544700 cusecs Kotri: inflows 548700 cusecs and outflows 572400 cusecs Trimmu: inflows 31700 cusecs and outflow 16400 cusecs Panjnad: inflows 26700 cusecs and outflows 13600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1188.55 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.648 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 am.

Related Topics

Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Sunday Million Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

18 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.