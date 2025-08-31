Open Menu

Water Level In Sutlej Receding At Kasur, Vehari, Bahawalnagar

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Water level in Sutlej receding at Kasur, Vehari, Bahawalnagar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported that the water level in the Sutlej River is receding at Kasur, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, and Vehari, and is expected to decline to 135,000 cusecs by Monday. However, authorities warned that the river at Head Sulemanki will reach its highest level by Sunday evening.

Punjab is facing one of the worst floods in its history, with three major rivers — Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab — in high flood. According to official figures, at least 33 people have lost their lives, more than 2 million residents have been affected, and around 2,200 villages have been submerged under floodwaters.

At Trimmu Barrage, the water flow has surged to 361,633 cusecs, registering an alarming increase of 100,000 cusecs within hours. Officials said the ninth spell of monsoon rains has further aggravated the crisis, with the PDMA focusing its resources on saving human lives and preventing further damage.

While the flow in the Sutlej has begun to decline, PDMA officials cautioned that its waters, along with those of the Ravi, are likely to inundate more villages.

Meanwhile, the Chenab poses a grave threat to downstream districts, particularly Multan and Muzaffargarh, over the coming days.

