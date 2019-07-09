UrduPoint.com
Water Level Increases At Taunsa Barrage

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:49 PM

Water level increases at Taunsa barrage

Water level has increased at Taunsa barrage, putting the local administration in high alert to cope with any unpleasant situation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Water level has increased at Taunsa barrage, putting the local administration in high alert to cope with any unpleasant situation.

According to official spokesman, river water would be shifted to pond area to minimize the impact of floods.

Superintendent engineer irrigation department Ashraf Bhatti and Xen Taunsa barrage Mehr Riaz paid visit to western edge of Taunsa barrage.

