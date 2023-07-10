Open Menu

Water Level Increases In Sutlej River After Release By India

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 07:21 PM

After release by India, water level in Sutlej river is continuously increasing, and it was recorded 16 feet at Head Ganda Singh, near here on Monday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :After release by India, water level in Sutlej river is continuously increasing, and it was recorded 16 feet at Head Ganda Singh, near here on Monday.

According to the Bahawalnagar district administration, all arrangements had been made to deal with any emergency situation due to expected flooding in the river.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that water level at Head Ganda Singh had increased from 13 feet to 16 feet during the past 12 hours. At the head works, water release increased from 7,741 cusecs to 22,341cusecs on Monday. At Head Sulemanki, the upstream water level was recorded at 22,283 cusecs, and downstream 11,496 cusecs.

The district administration has put all relevant departments on high alert in the wake of expected flood-like situation in River Sutlej.

