Water level increasing in Sutlej River: Rescue 1122

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The water level was increasing in Sutlej River as 95,000 cusecs of water flow had been recorded in the river, the Rescue 1122 sources said on Friday.

The river was experiencing medium level of flood, they added.

The district administration had directed to shift the people and cattle to the safer areas, the sources said

The Rescue 1122 teams had provided boat service to over 4300 people in the areas affected with floods, they said, adding the teams had also shifted 300 cattle to safer places.

