Water Level May Rise In Sutlej, PDMA Issues Threat Alert

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Wednesday issued another flood warning, possibility of further increase in water level in River Sutlej due to rains occurred in upper catchments during last 24 hours.

In a threat alert issued by the PDMA, Director General PDMA Imran Qureshi instructed to the administration of the districts adjacent to the Sutlej to remain alert.

It has also been instructed to deploy sufficient staff round-the-clock for effective coordination and response, and collect and share latest information in line with national and provincial authorities.

Rescue 1122 has also been directed to remain on high alert and ensure sufficient emergency response personnel and equipment during the period.

