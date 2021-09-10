UrduPoint.com

Water Level Of Tarbela Dam Reduced To 1531.50 Feet

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Water level of Tarbela dam reduced to 1531.50 feet

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir Friday has reduced to 1531.50 feet while power production also reduced to 4236 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela dam spokesperson, after surpassing the installed capacity of the power generation during the last six days once again started reducing and today it was 4236 megawatts where all 17 power generations units of the dam were working with full capacityThe water inflow in the Tarbela Dam reservoir remained 127300 cusec feet and outflow was 150000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1531.

50 feet.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Dam All

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

28 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

38 minutes ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

26 minutes ago
 Applications invited for canola cultivation on exp ..

Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

26 minutes ago
 Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 ..

Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 new fatalities

26 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.