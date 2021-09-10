Water level of Tarbela dam reduced to 1531.50 feet

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir Friday has reduced to 1531.50 feet while power production also reduced to 4236 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela dam spokesperson, after surpassing the installed capacity of the power generation during the last six days once again started reducing and today it was 4236 megawatts where all 17 power generations units of the dam were working with full capacityThe water inflow in the Tarbela Dam reservoir remained 127300 cusec feet and outflow was 150000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1531.

50 feet.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.