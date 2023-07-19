Water level recedes in Nullah Lai after reaching dangerous level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Water level in Nullah Lai receded here on Wednesday to five feet at Kattarian and Gawalmandi after Tuesday night's heavy rainfall and reaching dangerous level.

According to a district administration spokesman, rainfall gauging stations recorded 195 mm at Shamsabad, 51mm at Saidpur Village, 112mm at Golra, 145mm at Bokra, 105mm at PMD, and 91mm at Chakala since last night.

He informed that the situation was declared all clear at 12.42 pm as water level in Nullah Lai which had reached its dangerous level receded to 5 feet at Kattarian and Gawalmandi.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and DC visited different areas and reviewed the water level in Nullah Lai.

He said that all the departments concerned were present in the field to cope with any untoward situation.

The teams of WASA and MCR were working in the field to clear rain water, he added.

Pre alert is issued at 11.4 feet at Kattarian and 8.3 feet at Gawalmandi, he informed.

He said that 14.1 feet water level at Gawalmandi was recorded in Nullah Lai and 11.4 feet at Kattarian at 11.30 am.

Water level in Nullah Lai at Kattarian was 19 feet and 18 feet at Gawalmandi at 08.23 am, he informed.

The administration had started evacuation from Kattarian and Gawalmandi, he said adding, Rescue-1122, PDMA, WASA teams were in the field with all equipment.

WASA teams were busy to drain out rainwater from Sadiqabad, Committee Chowk and other low-lying areas of the city, he said.

The Commissioner and DC urged the people not to stand on the banks of Nullahs and follow instructions given by the flood control room.

395