Water level receding in River Chenab at Head Marala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The flood level is receding in River Chenab at Head Marala as 76,350 cusecs was recorded on Tuesday.

According to Irrigation department sources, the water level dropped to 76350 cusecs upstream in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot while the downstream flood water was 70,650 cusecs in the river.