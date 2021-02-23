UrduPoint.com
Water Level Reduces To 1410.35 Feet In Tarbaila Dam

Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Water level reduces to 1410.35 feet in Tarbaila Dam

Water level of Tarbail Dam on Tuesday reduced to 1410.35 feet while the power generation of the dam remained 610 megawatts owing to increased water outflow for Rabi crops

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Water level of Tarbail Dam on Tuesday reduced to 1410.35 feet while the power generation of the dam remained 610 megawatts owing to increased water outflow for Rabi crops.

According to the Tarbail Dam officials, seven power generation units of the dam has been shut down and only 610 megawatts of electricity has also been produced while only 10 units of the dam are working with low capacity.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 124 feet and today the water level was recorded as 1410.65 feet.

Today 18100 cusec feet water inflow was recorded while outflow remained 40000 cusecs which was discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.

It was also informed that today 400 cusecs of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water to few areas of KPK.

