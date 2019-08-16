Water level rises in Mangla dam due to torrential rains, snow melting

Following torrential rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir State, the water level of country's second largest Mangla dam, was swiftly rising to its climax, official sources

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Following torrential rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir State, the water level of country's second largest Mangla dam, was swiftly rising to its climax, official sources.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1210.60 feet as against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 5.025 million acre feet (MAF), the sources told APP here on Friday.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported 49200 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir on Friday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Friday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 304800 cusecs and Outflows 302200 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 61300 cusecs and Outflows 61300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 49200 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 87000 cusecs and Outflows 59700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 357000 cusecs and Outflows 349000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 385700 cusecs and Outflows 366200 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 381400 cusecs and Outflows 368200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 70100 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 373900 cusecs and Outflows 335400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 312100 cusecs and Outflows 260900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 154700 cusecs and Outflows 138200.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1547.19 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.889 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1210.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.025 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.049 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.