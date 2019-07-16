Water Level rises to 1165.60 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet in AJK-based dam

Following swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country's second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is rising as water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1165.60 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 2.457 MAF

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Following swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country's second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is rising as water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1165.60 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 2.457 MAF.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet, the sources told APP on Tuesday.

The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported as 61400 cusecs with the outflows of 12000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 275700 cusecs and Outflows 160000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 100000 cusecs and Outflows 100000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 61400 cusecs and Outflows 12000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 84100 cusecs and Outflows 54300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 257200 cusecs and Outflows 249200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 264300 cusecs and Outflows 250000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 260400 cusecs and Outflows 240700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 24000 cusecs and Outflows 7500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 223500 cusecs and Outflows 182100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 141500 cusecs and Outflows 81800 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 39200 cusecs and Outflows 800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage).

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1478.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.453 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1165.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.457 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.139 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.