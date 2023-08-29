Water level rises to full capacity in Mangla Dam

After discharge of water from the currently fully-packed country's largest Mangla dam was stopped on Tuesday the water level in the reservoir was kept intact to the stipulated maximum 1242.00 feet capacity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) : After discharge of water from the currently fully-packed country's largest Mangla dam was stopped on Tuesday the water level in the reservoir was kept intact to the stipulated maximum 1242.00 feet capacity.

After a week-long pause only up to 0.30 feet of water had been discharged till Saturday last from the country's largest water reservoir , official sources told APP on Tuesday.

Mangla dam contains minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level of 1242.00 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 7.356 MAF as recorded today.

Inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 20400 cusecs with outflows of same 18300 cusecs of water from the dam.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 158400 cusecs and Outflows 158000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 28900 cusecs and Outflows 28900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 153400 cusecs and Outflow 153400, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 20400 cusecs and Outflows 18300 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 45500 cusecs and Outflows 22200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 201700 cusecs and Outflows 193700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 211900 cusecs and Outflows 214600 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 260000 cusecs and Outflows 236500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 276300 cusecs and Outflows 247100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 224500 cusecs and Outflows 170500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 148400 cusecs and Outflows 107700 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 79300 cusecs and Outflow 68700 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 93600 cusecs and Outflows 76900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.809 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1242.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.356 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.227 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Tuesday.