Water Level Rising At Kotri Barrage

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Water level rising at Kotri barrage

The water level at the Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on Indus river before the Arabian sea, has been constantly rising with a low flood of 182,000 cusecs recorded on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The water level at the Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on Indus river before the Arabian sea, has been constantly rising with a low flood of 182,000 cusecs recorded on Tuesday.

According to the irrigation authorities, the water level increased by 13,129 cusecs in a span of 12 hours by 6 pm.

They were releasing 144,900 cusecs in the barrage's downstream by Tuesday evening while the remaining water was being discharged in the barrage's 4 canals including KB Feeder, Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals.

The authorities expect that more than 300,000 cusecs water would reach the barrage in next 6 to 7 days.

