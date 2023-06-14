Water level rising continuously in rivers, reservoirs

Following rains and melting of glaciers at various parts of the upper reaches, the water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs is rising as the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam besides Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) : Following rains and melting of glaciers at various parts of the upper reaches, the water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs is rising as the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam besides Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Wednesday.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 129200 cusecs and Outflows 85000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 66000 cusecs and Outflows 66000 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 122100 cusecs and Outflow 122100, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 57900 cusecs and Outflows 33000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 49400 cusecs and Outflows 30400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 100800 cusecs and Outflows 95800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 127800 cusecs and Outflows 137000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 105200 cusecs and Outflows 99300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 70200 cusecs and Outflows 58700 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 55400 cusecs and Outflows 22600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 12900 cusecs and Outflows 4700 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 21000 cusecs and Outflow 10300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 8200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1441.82 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.834 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1140.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.426 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.070 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Wednesday.