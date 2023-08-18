Open Menu

Water Level Rising In Sutlej: CE Irrigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Water level rising in Sutlej: CE Irrigation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Engineer (CE) Irrigation Bahawalpur Region Khalid Bashir has said that the level of water was rising at Ganda Singhwala in the Sutlej Rive .

It has been reported that 216,000 cusecs of water have been discharged.

Head Sulaimanki has more than 63000 water inflow and 49000 cusecs of water have been discharged.

More than 31,000 cusecs of water inflow and more than 30,000 cusecs of water outflow have been reported at Head islam.

The CE said that the water level in the river was continuously rising and urged the people living in the river bed to move to safe places along with their livestock.

Related Topics

Water Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

37 minutes ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

50 minutes ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

1 hour ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

2 hours ago
Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

3 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

3 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan