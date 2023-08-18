Water level rising in Sutlej: CE Irrigation

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Engineer (CE) Irrigation Bahawalpur Region Khalid Bashir has said that the level of water was rising at Ganda Singhwala in the Sutlej Rive .

It has been reported that 216,000 cusecs of water have been discharged.

Head Sulaimanki has more than 63000 water inflow and 49000 cusecs of water have been discharged.

More than 31,000 cusecs of water inflow and more than 30,000 cusecs of water outflow have been reported at Head islam.

The CE said that the water level in the river was continuously rising and urged the people living in the river bed to move to safe places along with their livestock.