Water Level Rising In Sutlej; No Risk Of Major Disaster:NDMA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Water level rising in Sutlej; no risk of major disaster:NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The water level in River Sutlej is consistently increasing with flow of 60,340 cusecs which has inundated 18 villages of Kasur in its vicinity.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Spokesperson Brig Mukhtar Ahmed said in a message that three villages namely Bakhi Wand, Chandra Singh and Ghati Kalinjar were completely under water in the surroundings of River Sutlej.

The water level in River Sutlej was at 19.3 feet and there was no threat of any major disaster in the prevalent scenario, he added.

"The extremely affected three villages have been already evacuated where the district administration of Kasur moved 1220 people from these villages. The other 1613 people have been shifted to alternate places whereas it is expected to have more increase in the water level. The district administration of Okara has shifted 900 people to safer places," he informed. He added that a medium level flood was prevailing in River Sindh at Guddu and all other rivers and head works were flowing below the danger level.

