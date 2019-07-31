Water Level rose to 1189.05 feet in Mangla dam

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Following recent heavy rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in the country's second largest Mangla dam is swiftly rising as water level is getting close to its climax, official sources said.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1189.05 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 3.675 MAF on Wednesday, the sources told APP on Wednesday.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet, the sources told APP on Saturday. The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported on Saturday as 45000 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Wednesday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 278700 cusecs and Outflows 225300 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 82600 cusecs and Outflows 82600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 45000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 123600 cusecs and Outflows 97400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 303600 cusecs and Outflows 295600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 323100 cusecs and Outflows 311900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 282300 cusecs and Outflows 260600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 15700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 225200 cusecs and Outflows 197000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 200100 cusecs and Outflows 153300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 86700 cusecs and Outflows 75500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1530.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.929 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1189.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Wednesday 3.675 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.024 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Wednesday, the sources added.