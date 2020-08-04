Water level soaring in River Chenab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) ::The water level is soaring in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot due to heavy rains.

According to the officials of the Sialkot Irrigation Department, the flow of water was 60,822 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that all departments concerned had been alerted to deal with any emergency situation. He said that the district administration was keeping round-the-clock check and monitoring flood situation in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot.

He said that the situation was under control currently.