Water Level Start Receding In River At Head Muhammad Wala In River Chenab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Water level start receding in river at Head Muhammad Wala in river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Focal Person for Flood and Additional District Collector Revenue Muhammad Tayyib Khan said that water level start receding in river Chenab.

Now 200,000 cusec water is flowing at Head Muhammad Wala. Earlier, it was 245,000 cusec, he said this during his visit to different areas in Tehsil Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

Tayyib Khan remarked that the district administration's focus was in tehsils Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

Nine flood camps, six in Shujabad and three in Jalalpur Pirwala have been established to facilitate flood stricken families.

The staff is rendering duties round the clock.

All facilities were installed in these camps. Officials of Health Department, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Livestock, Irrigations and some others were deputed at these camps, stated focal person.

Livestock department is also busy in vaccination of cattles, Tayyib observed and also added that district administration was fully alert to deal with the flood situation. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair and other officers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

