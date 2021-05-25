UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Line Issues Resolved On Intervention Of Ombudsman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Water line issues resolved on intervention of Ombudsman

Sindh Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan has expressed his satisfaction over resolving the issue of repairing a damaged water line in Deh 108 of Mirpurkhas on his intervention

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan has expressed his satisfaction over resolving the issue of repairing a damaged water line in Deh 108 of Mirpurkhas on his intervention.

Faisal Mukhtiar had filed a complaint in January 2021, in which he had alleged that inordinate delay of five to six years in repairing of damaged water line by the officials of the office Public Health Engineering despite repeated approaches, had caused problems for the inhabitants.

The complaint was assigned to Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman's Regional office Mirpurkhas, who took up the matter with the authorities concerned and heard the parties, according to a statement issued here.

The Executive Engineer concerned reported that damaged water line of the area had been repaired and matter stood resolved.

The complainant in his written statement while confirming the position appreciated the Ombudsman office for providing assistance in resolving the long-pending issue of the area.

Related Topics

Sindh Water January

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 minutes ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

32 minutes ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian State Secretary for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.