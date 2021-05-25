Water line issues resolved on intervention of Ombudsman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan has expressed his satisfaction over resolving the issue of repairing a damaged water line in Deh 108 of Mirpurkhas on his intervention.

Faisal Mukhtiar had filed a complaint in January 2021, in which he had alleged that inordinate delay of five to six years in repairing of damaged water line by the officials of the office Public Health Engineering despite repeated approaches, had caused problems for the inhabitants.

The complaint was assigned to Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman's Regional office Mirpurkhas, who took up the matter with the authorities concerned and heard the parties, according to a statement issued here.

The Executive Engineer concerned reported that damaged water line of the area had been repaired and matter stood resolved.

The complainant in his written statement while confirming the position appreciated the Ombudsman office for providing assistance in resolving the long-pending issue of the area.