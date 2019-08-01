Water management bodies of twin cities put on alert after recent heavy rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

After the recent heavy rain of ongoing monsoon spell, the water management bodies of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were put on high alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :After the recent heavy rain of ongoing monsoon spell, the water management bodies of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were put on high alert

It was said to be the heaviest rains of the season, according to a report of NDMA the twins cities received 155mm and 71 mm rain respectively during last 24 hours.

The water level in Rawal Dam was rising alarmingly while Nullah Lai was recorded 15.5feet which was pre-alert level in Rawalpindi, it said.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said in a tweet on his social media account, The spillways of Rawal Dam were being opened while people living near the River Korang and River Swaan were being advised to stay away from the banks of rivers.

He said announcements were being made to make public aware of the situation adding he said ban has been imposed over bathing in rivers under article 144.

DC Islamabad said all the assistant commissioners have been sent into the field along with ICT officers to monitor the choking situation in nullahs and on roads of the city.

He said that city's management was taking all important steps to ensure that general public would not have to go through the hassle due to constant rain in the city.

Talking to APP, an NDMA official said that different cities of the country were witnessing urban flooding including Karachi, Lahor and Rawalpindi.

He said that NDMA had its worker on standby to cope with any untoward situation during the flooding. "Main reason of flooding in cities was the blockage of sewerage line due to garbage that was choking the major sewerage system of the cities", he added.

While Met office has predicted more widespread rains with thunderstorm during next 24 hours in upper ares of the country including Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Islamabad and Kashmir divisions.