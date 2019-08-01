UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Management Bodies Of Twin Cities Put On Alert After Recent Heavy Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:09 PM

Water management bodies of twin cities put on alert after recent heavy rain

After the recent heavy rain of ongoing monsoon spell, the water management bodies of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were put on high alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :After the recent heavy rain of ongoing monsoon spell, the water management bodies of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were put on high alert.

It was said to be the heaviest rains of the season, according to a report of NDMA the twins cities received 155mm and 71 mm rain respectively during last 24 hours.

The water level in Rawal Dam was rising alarmingly while Nullah Lai was recorded 15.5feet which was pre-alert level in Rawalpindi, it said.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said in a tweet on his social media account, The spillways of Rawal Dam were being opened while people living near the River Korang and River Swaan were being advised to stay away from the banks of rivers.

He said announcements were being made to make public aware of the situation adding he said ban has been imposed over bathing in rivers under article 144.

DC Islamabad said all the assistant commissioners have been sent into the field along with ICT officers to monitor the choking situation in nullahs and on roads of the city.

He said that city's management was taking all important steps to ensure that general public would not have to go through the hassle due to constant rain in the city.

Talking to APP, an NDMA official said that different cities of the country were witnessing urban flooding including Karachi, Lahor and Rawalpindi.

He said that NDMA had its worker on standby to cope with any untoward situation during the flooding. "Main reason of flooding in cities was the blockage of sewerage line due to garbage that was choking the major sewerage system of the cities", he added.

While Met office has predicted more widespread rains with thunderstorm during next 24 hours in upper ares of the country including Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Islamabad and Kashmir divisions.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Water Social Media Dam Alert Lai Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala All From Rains

Recent Stories

UVAS holds informative seminar on “Recent Advanc ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister satisfied on US visit; acknowledges ..

15 seconds ago

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations gai ..

19 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi to host &#039;Kids&#039; Choice Awards&# ..

9 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan Day ceremony held

20 seconds ago

NW china province starts bamboo slip museum constr ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.