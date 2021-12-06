UrduPoint.com

Water Management, Conservation Critical To Avert Looming Crisis Of Water Scarcity: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Water management, conservation critical to avert looming crisis of water scarcity: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan's increasing vulnerability to climate change required urgent action on the management of water resources and for an improved system of its conservation at national and local levels.

Addressing at the international conference in connection with Pakistan Water Week, the president said it was the responsibility of both the government and citizens to save water through resilient and sustainable solutions.

The conference themed 'Needs for sustainable water management in a climate crisis for the Indus Basin' was organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology through the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), International Water Management Institute (IWMI), and CGIAR's Water, Land and Ecosystems Program.

The event brought together academics, government officials, and policy experts to discuss the serious threat of water scarcity in Pakistan by 2035 and to lay emphasis on the linkage between water and food security.

President Alvi said climate change was the key factor affecting the reliability of water resources across the globe and raising concerns about the future of water availability in countries including Pakistan.

He stressed simultaneous steps to address the issue of water management, such as the policy on water-pricing to inculcate a responsible approach among the masses to save the valuable commodity.

He emphasized the practices to reduce water consumption including drip irrigation instead of flood farming, water recycling, and reallocating water for more valuable uses.

Dr Alvi said for ages, water had been the lifeline of ancient civilizations, may it Mehrgardh, Harappa Mohenjodaro, presently in Pakistan that became extinct after the river changed its course.

Similarly, he said, today's Indus Water Basin and the country's large aquifer needed attention for the formation of a regulatory framework for groundwater use.

He said the melting of glaciers due to global warming could lead to incidences of severe droughts and extensive floods in Pakistan.

He said some areas of Pakistan particularly Balochistan had already started facing increased water scarcity with a critical need for climate adaptation in the water sector.

Dr Alvi said the government had made solid progress in achieving key principles defined under the National Water Policy and called for an integrated approach among provinces for its complete implementation.

The president extended utmost support of his office to the policies aimed at ensuring improved water governance and sustainable groundwater management.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz said water conservation and management was an issue of major concern for the government in view of the depletion of groundwater resources.

He said managing the vast resources of Himalayan glaciers and the country's fourth-largest aquifer was a big challenge to restore the ecosystem for the benefit of people.

To improve water governance, he said, data sharing was important and mentioned that PCRWR and Capital Development Authority had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on artificial groundwater recharge, making Islamabad the first with such arrangement.

Simi Kamal, member IWMI board of governors said IWMI was providing assistance to the government of Pakistan through data analytics for making choices about agricultural water management, develop water solutions and policy development.

Director General IWMI Mark Smith said Pakistan was facing critical water challenges and expressed confidence that the event would catalyze dialogue on the urgency for water security in view of the diminishing water resources.

He suggested effective and coherent water governance from Federal to community levels, guidance from data and digital information and experimenting diversity in water systems through nature-based solutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Technology Flood Water Progress Lead May Capital Development Authority Event From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel F ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel Friday

5 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspect ..

Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspects

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute Board of Dubai Free Zones Coun ..

20 minutes ago
 German industrial orders go into reverse in Octobe ..

German industrial orders go into reverse in October

9 minutes ago
 Public, private partnership stressed to boost food ..

Public, private partnership stressed to boost food production

9 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.