UrduPoint.com

Water Management Institute Helps Pakistan Assess Flood Damages

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Water Management Institute helps Pakistan assess flood damages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) is helping the Pakistan government carry out flood damages assessment and aiding the recovery efforts, in the wake of extreme flooding across the country, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Pakistan's Country Representative for the IWMI, said, "All four of Pakistan's provinces have been severely hit by the riverine floods and excessive rainfall in hill torrents, with some rural regions unreachable by road. We are working closely with the Federal, provincial and local governments to help assess the flood damage using remote sensing and satellite imagery to support prioritization of humanitarian responses." "The IWMI is drawing on its experience of other flood events in India and Sri Lanka, where we have developed effective early warning systems, to help guide the government in putting together an evidence-based framework to support the recovery and relief effort," added Dr Hafeez.

Pakistan is one of the top 10 nations most vulnerable to climate change and the worst affected provinces of Balochistan and Sindh have received 400 per cent more precipitation this year than their 30-year average. The unprecedented and early heatwave this year also accelerated the melting of glaciers in the Himalaya, Hindu Kush and Karakoram mountain ranges, creating thousands of glacial lakes in northern Pakistan, around 30 of which could cause a deluge.

The monsoon system means the catastrophe is likely to have peaked within a week to 10 days. As well as the immediate human toll and damage to water infrastructure, the extensive damage to crops and loss of livestock will also impact food security in the region, driving up prices and creating the potential for food shortages in the weeks ahead.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Balochistan Flood Water Sri Lanka Road Guide All Government Top

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

2 minutes ago
 IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speech ..

IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speeches

15 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

47 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

47 minutes ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

3 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.