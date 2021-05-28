Water Management Wing plants 10m trees in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Water Management Wing of Punjab Agriculture Department has planted more than 10 million trees across the province, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the past years.

the Water Management sources told APP on Friday that these trees had been planted under a project to boost production of irrigated agriculture in Punjab.

Plantation of fruit trees would help reduce environmental pollution and water shortage besides ensuring food security, sources added.

Sources said that under the programme, work had been carried out to promote modern irrigation system in the province besides focusing on growth of fruit plants.

Sources said, "All planted trees are fruit trees which include guava, lemon, kinnow, dates, mango, lychee, peach, olive and others."Participation of local people and farmers had been ensured during plantation of these trees.