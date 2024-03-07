Water Management Wing Shifts 26 Tube-wells On Solar System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 08:32 PM
The Water Management Wing of the Punjab Agriculture Department has shifted 26 tube-wells on solar system in flood-affected areas of Pir Mahal
Water Management Faisalabad Director Asim Rafiq said this while addressing an awareness seminar on 'Solar system installation and its maintenance to run modern irrigation system', held at Pir Mahal Toba Tek Singh, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
He said more 93 tube-wells would be shifted on solar system with a cost of Rs 200 million in the next three years to ensure smooth functioning of modern irrigation system.
Asim Rafiq said that it was very important to be aware of maintenance of the solar system so that the operation of tube-wells could be made easier and to get optimum result from solar system. He said, "Solar irrigation demands regular cleaning and inspection of the system for basic maintenance as dust reduces its ability to absorb sunlight."
Water Management Training Institute Lahore Director Shafiq-ur-Rehman informed farmers about other water management reforms/activities and representatives of private companies in the seminar also told farmers about the maintenance of solar system.
