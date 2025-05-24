Water melon seller killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A water melon seller was killed as a dumper hit him here at Lahore road Laxiaan pull area on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,Rescue 1122 sources informed that Muhammad Mustafa (18) r/o Laxiaan was selling his water melon on rode side area when all of sudden a speeding dumper lost his balance due to over speeding crushed him.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.