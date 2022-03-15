UrduPoint.com

Water Meters To Reduce Rapidly Declining Water Table In Lahore: SACM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar on Tuesday said that installation of water meters in Lahore under public-private partnership with a consortium of three Chinese companies would not only reduce the rapidly declining water table in Lahore, but also result in reduction of water bills for consumers, containment of leakages, and save about Rs. 460 million of WASA electricity bills

"We are committed to completing public welfare projects through private investment and sparing public resources only where it is needed the most," the SACM said.

He expressed these views while talking to media at the office of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority here.

Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz and CEO Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority Amjad Awan were also present.

Hasaan Khawar said that under public-private partnership, several projects worth Rs. 191 billion were in the pipeline in Punjab. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government had introduced measures to facilitate private investors in Punjab through Investment Facilitation Center, Special Economic Zones and zero NOC regime, which were previously thought of only in developed countries, he added.

Responding to questions of media persons on the occasion, he said that the opposition had for the last several decades garnered 'dictatorship' in the name of democracy in which there was no room for dissent.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first democratic party which promoted self-accountability. Responding to another question, Hasaan Khawar said the government would not allow the "horse trading market" in the country like the nineties. He also said that the previous rulers had left dilapidated government dispensaries for masses while themselves were getting treatment from London.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a revolutionary gift like health card to the people, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan's welfare thinking was behind the initiatives like construction of Bhasha, Dasu and Mohmand dams in the country, Ehsaas programme and Ehsas Ration programmes.

He said that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen stood by the PTI government.

>