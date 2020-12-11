UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water On Mars Not As Widespread As Previously Thought: Study

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Water on Mars not as widespread as previously thought: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Researchers have revealed that water on Mars, in the form of brines, may not be as widespread as previously thought.

The research team combined data on brine evaporation rates, collected through experiments at the centre's Mars simulation chamber, with a global weather circulation model of the planet to create planetwide maps of where brines are most likely to be found.

According to the study, published in The Planetary Science Journal, brines are mixtures of water and salts that are more resistant to boiling, freezing and evaporation than pure water, Science Daily reported.

Finding them has implications for where scientists will look for past or present life on Mars and where humans who eventually travel to the planet could look for water.

"We took all major phase changes of liquids into account—freezing, boiling and evaporation—instead of just a single phase, as has commonly been the approach in the past," said study author Vincent Chevrier from the University of Arkansas in the US.

"It is looking at all the properties at the same time, instead of one at a time. Then we build maps taking into account all those processes simultaneously," Chevrier added.

Doing so indicates that previous studies may have overestimated how long brines remain on the surface in the cold, thin and arid Martian atmosphere.

"The most important conclusion is that if you do not take all these processes together, you always overestimate the stability of brines. That is the reality of the situation," Chevrier said.

Favourable conditions for stable brines on the planet's surface are most likely to be present in mid-to high-northern latitudes, and in large impact craters in the southern hemisphere, he said. In the shallow subsurface, brines might be present near the equator.

In the best-case scenario, brines could be present for up to 12 hours per day. "Nowhere is any brine stable for an entire day on Mars," Chevrier noted.

Related Topics

Weather Water Same Chamber May All From

Recent Stories

Business should be a force for good, founders tell ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

36 minutes ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

2 hours ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

2 hours ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

2 hours ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.