Water One Of Greatest Blessings Of Nature, Says MD WASA

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:59 PM

Water one of greatest blessings of Nature, says MD WASA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Nasir Iqbal, said on Thursday that water was one of the greatest blessings of Nature and every drop of clean water is invaluable.

He expressed these views while giving briefing to parliamentarians from Punjab and Sindh including Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Malik Saleem Labar, Wasim Khan Badozai, Sabin Gul from Punjab and other esteemed members of Sindh Assembly and others at a local hotel.

He said that it was dire need to strictly implement Punjab Water Policy Act 2018 and Punjab Water Act 2019 to prevent wastage of water and to protect under ground water resources from pollution due to industries.

Nasir said that WASA was striving to provide clean water to Multanites and further steps were being taken to improve the provision of basic facility in collaboration with the parliamentarians.

He informed that there was more than 1500 km long water supply network and clean water supply facility being provided thrice in a day through 84 tube wells. The water was being obtained from 450 feet depth.

Under the sanitation facility, 26 percent of the population was benefiting from underground drain, 4 percent from open drain and 42 percent from cord drain while 28 percent of the population still did not have access to drainage.

