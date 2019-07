(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Local population on Saturday was issued a flood warning in the River Indus with low flood at Ghazi due to increasing water outflow from Tarbela Dam

As part of preemptive measures, the people living along the River Indus were asked by the local administration to remain alert.