Water parks, swimming pools allowed to operate in Islamabad with SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has allowed water parks, swimming pools and amusement parks to operate in the federal capital with strict observance of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has allowed water parks, swimming pools and amusement parks to operate in the Federal capital with strict observance of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a notification issued here Monday by the district magistrate Islamabad 50 per cent capacity would be ensured at all entertainment facilities.

No indoor dining, food courts/ corners was allowed while regular chlorination of swimming pools would be ensured.

Similarly, social distancing protocols at entry/ exit and on amusement gadgets would be strictly adhere to.

As regards to swimming pools, one time occupancy would be clearly written along side pool for strict adherence.

All the amusement parks would remain closed in the weekends (Saturday-Sunday), read the notification.