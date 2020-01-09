Water pipelines in Occupied Srinagar freezes

Snow-clad Indian Occupied Kashmir valley including its capital town of Srinagar recorded lowest of -8 Celsius freezing water supply lines, besides its ponds and lakes on Thursday, says a report reaching here Thursday evening from across the line of control

As a result of extreme chilly weather, the water pipes were clogged, forcing the local population to restore the water service through innovative ways and means.

As such a man opened the water supply pipelines pouring boiling water into it to turn the ice melt in the water supply pipelines in repeated attempts to make the supply line functional, the report added.

The besieged occupied valley, which has turned into the largest prison on the planet for the last 158 days sofar on Thursday following the continual complete communication and information blockade and indefinite curfew clamped since the bleak day of August 05 last year, is passing through the freezing point for about last couple of weeks due to intermittent heavy snowfall and rains making the daily life totally paralyzed, the report added.