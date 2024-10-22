Open Menu

Water Project Sparks Hope Amid Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 02:34 PM

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

In a transformative initiative aimed at tackling the pressing water and sewerage issues in Essa Nagri, residents of one of Karachi’s most underprivileged areas are actively engaging in improving their community

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Oct, 2024) In a transformative initiative aimed at tackling the pressing water and sewerage issues in Essa Nagri, residents of one of Karachi’s most underprivileged areas are actively engaging in improving their community. This initiative is part of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), funded by the World Bank (WB), which seeks to rehabilitate the dilapidated infrastructure of Karachi’s informal settlements while encouraging community involvement.

The project plans to construct a large water tank in Essa Nagri to enhance access to clean drinking water, alongside the installation of new sewerage lines designed to mitigate the chronic drainage problems that have long plagued the area. In addition to these upgrades, the project emphasizes social mobilization.

Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) committees have been formed to empower residents, who will be part of a strengthened Community-Based Organization (CBO) that manages and sustains these improvements.

As the WASH committees transition into a CBO, residents will be further empowered to advocate for their needs and oversee ongoing infrastructure improvements. This approach is being recognized as a potential model for sustainable development in other underserved areas of Karachi.

During a recent visit to Essa Nagri, Kamran Akbar from the World Bank and Hameeda Kaleem from KWSSIP engaged with local residents to discuss the project’s progress and gather feedback. Residents from the adjacent Welfare Colony also attended, contributing their perspectives on the critical issues at hand. The atmosphere was one of unity and optimism, as community members expressed their commitment to driving positive change while voicing their concerns.

“We believe in working together to bring positive change to our community,” stated one resident. “For years, we’ve struggled with water shortages and sewerage problems, but now we feel that with our voices being heard, real solutions are within reach.

” Residents articulated their frustrations regarding the deteriorating state of their water and sanitation systems, urging project officials to expedite construction efforts and ensure smooth, hazard-free implementation.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by residents who called for the prompt construction of water tanks. They highlighted that contaminated water is causing diseases, ultimately taking precious lives. Additionally, they pointed out that environmental issues are creating further hurdles, complicating their efforts to secure a healthy living environment.

Kamran Akbar requested that residents provide a comprehensive history of the area’s water and sewerage issues to better inform the project’s approach. Akbar praised the commitment of the WASH committees, emphasizing their vital role in ensuring the project addresses the community's genuine needs. “The involvement of local residents in shaping and overseeing these improvements is what will make this project successful in the long term,” he affirmed.

As the project progresses, residents have expressed gratitude for the support they are receiving and remain hopeful for swift advancements. “This project is giving us a chance to change our future,” said another community member. “We’re optimistic that with the new water and sewerage systems, life in Essa Nagri will improve for everyone.”

Like many informal settlements across Karachi, Essa Nagri has faced significant challenges in accessing basic services. However, the KWSSIP project has instilled a renewed sense of ownership among residents regarding their community’s future. The WASH committees, consisting of dedicated local volunteers, have worked tirelessly to highlight their issues and collaborate with officials to find sustainable solutions.

Related Topics

Karachi World Bank Water Visit Progress Tank From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

1 hour ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

1 hour ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

2 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

2 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

17 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

18 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

18 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

18 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan