Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Oct, 2024) In a transformative initiative aimed at tackling the pressing water and sewerage issues in Essa Nagri, residents of one of Karachi’s most underprivileged areas are actively engaging in improving their community. This initiative is part of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), funded by the World Bank (WB), which seeks to rehabilitate the dilapidated infrastructure of Karachi’s informal settlements while encouraging community involvement.

The project plans to construct a large water tank in Essa Nagri to enhance access to clean drinking water, alongside the installation of new sewerage lines designed to mitigate the chronic drainage problems that have long plagued the area. In addition to these upgrades, the project emphasizes social mobilization.

Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) committees have been formed to empower residents, who will be part of a strengthened Community-Based Organization (CBO) that manages and sustains these improvements.

As the WASH committees transition into a CBO, residents will be further empowered to advocate for their needs and oversee ongoing infrastructure improvements. This approach is being recognized as a potential model for sustainable development in other underserved areas of Karachi.

During a recent visit to Essa Nagri, Kamran Akbar from the World Bank and Hameeda Kaleem from KWSSIP engaged with local residents to discuss the project’s progress and gather feedback. Residents from the adjacent Welfare Colony also attended, contributing their perspectives on the critical issues at hand. The atmosphere was one of unity and optimism, as community members expressed their commitment to driving positive change while voicing their concerns.

“We believe in working together to bring positive change to our community,” stated one resident. “For years, we’ve struggled with water shortages and sewerage problems, but now we feel that with our voices being heard, real solutions are within reach.

” Residents articulated their frustrations regarding the deteriorating state of their water and sanitation systems, urging project officials to expedite construction efforts and ensure smooth, hazard-free implementation.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by residents who called for the prompt construction of water tanks. They highlighted that contaminated water is causing diseases, ultimately taking precious lives. Additionally, they pointed out that environmental issues are creating further hurdles, complicating their efforts to secure a healthy living environment.

Kamran Akbar requested that residents provide a comprehensive history of the area’s water and sewerage issues to better inform the project’s approach. Akbar praised the commitment of the WASH committees, emphasizing their vital role in ensuring the project addresses the community's genuine needs. “The involvement of local residents in shaping and overseeing these improvements is what will make this project successful in the long term,” he affirmed.

As the project progresses, residents have expressed gratitude for the support they are receiving and remain hopeful for swift advancements. “This project is giving us a chance to change our future,” said another community member. “We’re optimistic that with the new water and sewerage systems, life in Essa Nagri will improve for everyone.”

Like many informal settlements across Karachi, Essa Nagri has faced significant challenges in accessing basic services. However, the KWSSIP project has instilled a renewed sense of ownership among residents regarding their community’s future. The WASH committees, consisting of dedicated local volunteers, have worked tirelessly to highlight their issues and collaborate with officials to find sustainable solutions.