Water Project Sparks Hope Amid Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 02:34 PM
In a transformative initiative aimed at tackling the pressing water and sewerage issues in Essa Nagri, residents of one of Karachi’s most underprivileged areas are actively engaging in improving their community
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Oct, 2024) In a transformative initiative aimed at tackling the pressing water and sewerage issues in Essa Nagri, residents of one of Karachi’s most underprivileged areas are actively engaging in improving their community. This initiative is part of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), funded by the World Bank (WB), which seeks to rehabilitate the dilapidated infrastructure of Karachi’s informal settlements while encouraging community involvement.
The project plans to construct a large water tank in Essa Nagri to enhance access to clean drinking water, alongside the installation of new sewerage lines designed to mitigate the chronic drainage problems that have long plagued the area. In addition to these upgrades, the project emphasizes social mobilization.
Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) committees have been formed to empower residents, who will be part of a strengthened Community-Based Organization (CBO) that manages and sustains these improvements.
As the WASH committees transition into a CBO, residents will be further empowered to advocate for their needs and oversee ongoing infrastructure improvements. This approach is being recognized as a potential model for sustainable development in other underserved areas of Karachi.
During a recent visit to Essa Nagri, Kamran Akbar from the World Bank and Hameeda Kaleem from KWSSIP engaged with local residents to discuss the project’s progress and gather feedback. Residents from the adjacent Welfare Colony also attended, contributing their perspectives on the critical issues at hand. The atmosphere was one of unity and optimism, as community members expressed their commitment to driving positive change while voicing their concerns.
“We believe in working together to bring positive change to our community,” stated one resident. “For years, we’ve struggled with water shortages and sewerage problems, but now we feel that with our voices being heard, real solutions are within reach.
” Residents articulated their frustrations regarding the deteriorating state of their water and sanitation systems, urging project officials to expedite construction efforts and ensure smooth, hazard-free implementation.
The urgency of the situation was underscored by residents who called for the prompt construction of water tanks. They highlighted that contaminated water is causing diseases, ultimately taking precious lives. Additionally, they pointed out that environmental issues are creating further hurdles, complicating their efforts to secure a healthy living environment.
Kamran Akbar requested that residents provide a comprehensive history of the area’s water and sewerage issues to better inform the project’s approach. Akbar praised the commitment of the WASH committees, emphasizing their vital role in ensuring the project addresses the community's genuine needs. “The involvement of local residents in shaping and overseeing these improvements is what will make this project successful in the long term,” he affirmed.
As the project progresses, residents have expressed gratitude for the support they are receiving and remain hopeful for swift advancements. “This project is giving us a chance to change our future,” said another community member. “We’re optimistic that with the new water and sewerage systems, life in Essa Nagri will improve for everyone.”
Like many informal settlements across Karachi, Essa Nagri has faced significant challenges in accessing basic services. However, the KWSSIP project has instilled a renewed sense of ownership among residents regarding their community’s future. The WASH committees, consisting of dedicated local volunteers, have worked tirelessly to highlight their issues and collaborate with officials to find sustainable solutions.
Recent Stories
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
More Stories From Pakistan
-
26th constitutional amendment a milestone for country's stability, public welfare: PM6 minutes ago
-
Notorious bandit arrested after police encounter in Kasur6 minutes ago
-
Driver, woman injured in bus firing incident6 minutes ago
-
Ensuring People’s security, a top govt’s priority : Advisor6 minutes ago
-
Stray dogs injured 11 children in Batkhela6 minutes ago
-
Civil Society demands implementation of 5 % job quota for minorities women16 minutes ago
-
Goods transport strike in Nowshera enters second day16 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in motorcycle accident in Kasur16 minutes ago
-
Two bikers killed on road26 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program46 minutes ago
-
'Dhee Rani Program, a revolutionary initiative':DD Social Welfare46 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality1 hour ago