UrduPoint.com

Water Projects Of Karachi, Faisalabad Figure In PM's Meetings With Chinese Investors: Fawad

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Water projects of Karachi, Faisalabad figure in PM's meetings with Chinese investors: Fawad

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said water projects in Karachi and Faisalabad were discussed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's meetings with Chinese investors.

"The water supply project for Karachi (K-4), Hub Canal and water treatment plant in Faisalabad came under discussion in the meetings," he said in a media talk.

He said the prime minister would later today attend a luncheon hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in honour of visiting heads of state.

He would also meet United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in the evening, Fawad added.

The minister said the Pakistani sportsmen were participating in the Chinese Winter Olympics for the first time. The Pakistani contingent was warmly welcomed by the people of China on its entry in the stadium, which was manifestation of the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries.

Fawad said Pak-China friendship was based on the expression of love between the people of the two countries.

He said the Chinese investors were showing interest in investing in Pakistan.

During his meetings with think tanks, PM Imran Khan stressed that the world could not afford another Cold War.He quoted the PM as saying that Pakistan was ready to play its role in resolving the dispute between the United States and China.

The prime minister, he added, would have a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow (Sunday). During meetings with the Chinese leadership, the bilateral relations between the two countries would be discussed, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister World United Nations Water China United States Hub Sunday Olympics Media Xi Jinping Love

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts seminar on ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th February 2022

2 hours ago
 LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

16 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivoâ€™s V23e? Letâ€™s Hear ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>