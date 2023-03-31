- Home
Water Pumps Lifter Gang Busted
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Tarkhanwala police on Friday busted a gang of electric water pump lifters besides recovering of several pumps and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh from their possession.
The accused were identified as Abdul Jabar and Muhammad Ashiq.
Police launched investigation.
