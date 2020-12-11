UrduPoint.com
Water Quality Report On Thar Coal Power Projects Approved

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:47 PM

Water quality report on Thar coal power projects approved

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh while presiding over a meeting on water supply scheme for Thar Coal power projects assured the power companies for the earliest possible resolution of their issues and barriers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh while presiding over a meeting on water supply scheme for Thar Coal power projects assured the power companies for the earliest possible resolution of their issues and barriers.

Sindh Irrigation Department submitted water quality report in the meeting which was unanimously approved, an official statement said on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of energy companies working in Tharparkar.Besides,the representatives of Sindh Government including Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Irrigation Ishfaque Memon,Provincial Secretary for Energy Tariq Ali Shah, Head of Public Private Partnership section of Sindh Finance Department Khalid Shaikh also participated.

The Minister for Energy said that Thar Coal Power project was the prime project of Sindh Government and it would enlighten entire country.

He said that under the leadership of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,the government making every possible effort for setting up maximum power projects in the province. For the same purpose, he directed the concerned departments to work hard.

He also advised the power companies to ensure maximum possible jobs to the local people in their projects.

" I will verify the lists of jobs provided to local people along with elected representatives from the respective areas,"he cautioned.

The representatives of the power companies appreciated the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and his department officers and other related departments of Sindh Government for their support and facilitation to their power projects.

