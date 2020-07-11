Water recedes in low-lying areas; WASA on high alert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :After heavy rain on Saturday evening , water in low lying areas has receded but all operational wings of the local administration are on high alert as the Met Office has forecast more rains during the next week.

Earlier the district government had declared emergency and all departments are ready to meet with any situation following evening rain.

Talking to APP, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that dewatering is being carried out in low_lying areas where rain water has entered in some houses.

He said he has visited different sections of Nullah Leh and was monitoring the situation.

He said a control room has been set up at Laiqat bagh to monitor the situation adding that leaves of the staff have been cancelled,