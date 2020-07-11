UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Recedes In Low-lying Areas; WASA On High Alert

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Water recedes in low-lying areas; WASA on high alert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :After heavy rain on Saturday evening , water in low lying areas has receded but all operational wings of the local administration are on high alert as the Met Office has forecast more rains during the next week.

Earlier the district government had declared emergency and all departments are ready to meet with any situation following evening rain.

Talking to APP, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that dewatering is being carried out in low_lying areas where rain water has entered in some houses.

He said he has visited different sections of Nullah Leh and was monitoring the situation.

He said a control room has been set up at Laiqat bagh to monitor the situation adding that leaves of the staff have been cancelled,

Related Topics

Water Alert Bagh All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

11 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

26 minutes ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

1 hour ago

Emirates announces repatriation flights to India

2 hours ago

Nearly 300 wildfires in Siberia amid record warm w ..

2 hours ago

Hurriyat leaders express solidarity with Attai's f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.