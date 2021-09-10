UrduPoint.com

Water Recedes Nullah Leh; All Operational Wings Still At High Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:38 PM

Water recedes Nullah Leh; all operational wings still at high alert

Although water in Nullah Leh, which had reached its highest level on Friday evening, has receded but all operational wings of the local administration will remain on high alert as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains during next 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Although water in Nullah Leh, which had reached its highest level on Friday evening, has receded but all operational wings of the local administration will remain on high alert as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains during next 24 hours.

The district government had clamped emergency and alerted its all concerned departments to meet with any eventuality following heavy rainfall on Friday morning.

According to the PMD, in afternoon spell, the city received around 35 mm of rainfall while its surrounding parts (catchment areas of Leh) had received over 82 mm of rainfall.

The water level had surged to 19 feet near New Katarian and 12.5 feet under while sirens would have to be blown to alert the people living in low-lying areas If it crossed the 20 feet level at Katarian bridge.

Talking to APP, Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarrar said rainwater had submerged in low-lying areas near Katarian, Javed Colony, Aryan Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Millat Colony,Mohallah Workshpee, Gawala road, Ratta Amral, Dhoke Ratta, Phagwari and Mohllah Raja Sultan.

He said the rainwater had entered the various houses in low-lying areas where RWMC along with all operational wings remained actively engaged to clear the area.

Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain shah along with others officials visited different sections of the Nullah Leh and monitored the water situation.

He also directed MD WASA,RWMC and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Ali Abass to ensure close coordination with all departments concerned for effective rescue and relief operation/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Company Road Alert Rawalpindi All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to ..

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to isolate it

18 minutes ago
 CCoP approves highest bid of Rs 1.96 bn for privat ..

CCoP approves highest bid of Rs 1.96 bn for privatization of Services Internatio ..

50 seconds ago
 One killed, one injured in Fatehjang Interchange f ..

One killed, one injured in Fatehjang Interchange firing incident

52 seconds ago
 Art exhibition: trainee students showcase art work ..

Art exhibition: trainee students showcase art work

54 seconds ago
 Chief Minister KP unveils logos, trophy of KP Nati ..

Chief Minister KP unveils logos, trophy of KP National Hockey League-2021

59 seconds ago
 US Flags 44 Afghan Evacuees as Potential Security ..

US Flags 44 Afghan Evacuees as Potential Security Threats - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.