Water recedes Nullah Leh; all operational wings still at high alert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Although water in Nullah Leh, which had reached its highest level on Friday evening, has receded but all operational wings of the local administration will remain on high alert as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains during next 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Although water in Nullah Leh, which had reached its highest level on Friday evening, has receded but all operational wings of the local administration will remain on high alert as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains during next 24 hours.

The district government had clamped emergency and alerted its all concerned departments to meet with any eventuality following heavy rainfall on Friday morning.

According to the PMD, in afternoon spell, the city received around 35 mm of rainfall while its surrounding parts (catchment areas of Leh) had received over 82 mm of rainfall.

The water level had surged to 19 feet near New Katarian and 12.5 feet under while sirens would have to be blown to alert the people living in low-lying areas If it crossed the 20 feet level at Katarian bridge.

Talking to APP, Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarrar said rainwater had submerged in low-lying areas near Katarian, Javed Colony, Aryan Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Millat Colony,Mohallah Workshpee, Gawala road, Ratta Amral, Dhoke Ratta, Phagwari and Mohllah Raja Sultan.

He said the rainwater had entered the various houses in low-lying areas where RWMC along with all operational wings remained actively engaged to clear the area.

Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain shah along with others officials visited different sections of the Nullah Leh and monitored the water situation.

He also directed MD WASA,RWMC and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Ali Abass to ensure close coordination with all departments concerned for effective rescue and relief operation/395