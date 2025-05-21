Water remains Sindh’s critical challenge: Shoro

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Sindh Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, while addressing the media after chairing a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Larkana on Wednesday, regarding the inclusion of irrigation projects in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, stated that on the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ministers from various departments of Sindh are visiting different districts.

They are holding meetings with stakeholders, elected representatives, and officials to assess departmental performance, address issues, and discuss ongoing development schemes.

He emphasized that water remains Sindh’s most critical challenge, as drinking water, agriculture, and the economy all depend on it.

"We have virtually no underground water here," he said, adding that Larkana faces similar issues. The rice crop in Larkana is suffering due to water shortages, and sowing is delayed because the Rice Canal is receiving 23% less water than required. The Dadu Canal is also facing shortages. The entire drainage system in Larkana relies on irrigation infrastructure, which has led to silting issues at multiple locations, now identified for resolution".

The minister mentioned that disposal machines set up in the city, operated by the Irrigation Department, are draining sewage water to designated areas. He noted that today’s meeting addressed several problems and proposed solutions. "We are striving to resolve these issues as much as possible," he said.

Shoro highlighted that during previous visits, the Chief Minister held open courts in Larkana, and ministers frequently engage with the public. "Larkana is our political stronghold, so we remain connected here," he added.

Currently, Sindh faces a 40% water shortage. Early Kharif cultivation typically begins in Badin, but even rice and other crops are struggling. "Our drinking water depends entirely on barrages and rivers since we lack groundwater. The situation was dire earlier, with a 62% water shortage in April, leaving the system dry and dams empty," he explained.

Regarding the water dispute, Shoro stated that Sindh’s case, pending in the Supreme Court (CCI), demands implementation of the 1991 Water Accord. However, IRSA (Indus River System Authority) has unilaterally devised a "three-tier formula" for water distribution.

"Sindh’s stance is clear, the Water Accord must be honored. During Imran Khan’s tenure, then-Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, appointed as a judge, validated Sindh’s claim, but the Federal government formed a new committee, delaying implementation," he said.

Shoro reiterated that Sindh consistently demands IRSA adhere to the Water Accord in advisory meetings. Non-compliance has worsened water shortages in Sindh while benefiting other provinces. "We will pursue this case vigorously to ensure the Accord is enforced," he asserted.